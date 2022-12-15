Worse to come

This winter, Pakistani households are finding themselves on the receiving end of a double-whammy. The gas supply is getting low, we expected that, but now, in many areas, the electricity is going for hours at a time.
Alarmingly, this is all happening before the official loadshedding schedule kicks in. This is shaping up to be one agonizing winter. It has barely begun and it cannot end soon enough.
Ahsan ul haq Shaikh
Kasur
