‘Students need to have knowledge of climate change’

LAHORE:The Faculty of Humanities, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Centre (JMIC), OsloMet – Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway and the Media Climate Network Tuesday hosted a one-day workshop on Climate Journalism Education. A number of academicians, postgraduate students and journalists attended the workshop from all over Pakistan and abroad.

Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, at FCCU inaugurated the workshop and gave a keynote speech in which he stated, “In the current environment, students need to have basic knowledge of climate change and we plan to make this into a skill set for them by introducing a course climate journalism in journalism institutions in Pakistan.” Syed M Saqib Saleem, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication, FCCU moderated the workshop which recommended best practices along with sharing the course documents developed by different universities in Pakistan.

Dr Firasat Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Mass Communication and Assistant Professor, FCCU and Prof Elizabeth Eide, JMIC and Co-Director Media Climate Network and Professor of Journalism gave an introduction to the workshop.

The first speaker of the workshop was Ms Farahnaz Zahidi Moazzam, Pakistani Editor at The Third Pole. She called Environmental Journalism as the next big thing in Pakistan. Ms Farahnaz was followed by Prof Andreas Ytterstad, Professor at Department of Journalism and Media Studies, OsloMet. After his speech he gave the floor to Mofizur Rahman, Professor University of Dhaka, Bangladesh and member of the Media Climate Network. Mofizur Rahman highlighted the need for climate journalism education all over the world and shared the course outline of the course on climate journalism that he is teaching.

Royal College team visits UHS: A two-member delegation of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), UK, called on University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore on Tuesday.

The delegation included RCPCH senior examiners Dr Ali Akbar and Dr Riaz Iftikhar Ahmed. During the meeting, the prospects of setting up MRCPCH (membership examination) in the University were discussed. On this occasion, UHS VC said that it was testament to the hard work of all those involved, particularly the RCPCH Fellows in Pakistan, that the MRCPCH examination was conducted in the country. "We want to support and enhance the education and training of doctors in Pakistan.

Students visit PSCA: Comsats University Media Studies students delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines here Tuesday. The Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabhi discussed agenda points such as women's safety application and women empowerment.

He also substantiated to the delegation the promising fact of women's participation being up to 25% of the authority’s total workforce. On this occasion, DPR briefed the delegation that the app is loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other help lines numbers. The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

Matric supplementary exam result: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday declared the result of Secondary School Certificate (Matric Part-I & II) Second Annual Examination 2022 with 32.20 percent overall pass percentage. BISE Controller of Exams Irfan Ali announced the result according to which 41,573 candidates had appeared in the exams. The results are available at the Board’s website www.biselahore.com

PU results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Tuesday declared the results of different examinations. According to details, these exams included Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I & Part-II Annual Examinations 2022 and BA/BSc Part-II (Special Category) Annual Examination 2022. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.