Chinese firm shows interest in LWMC’s project

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) witnessed a significant progress in its Waste-to-Energy project as after Norway, a Chinese firm China National Electric Engineering Company also expressed its interest in the project.

In this regard, a Chinese delegation, under the leadership of Fan Xingrui held an important meeting with LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar here on Monday to discuss important details of the project.

According to the briefing of Fan Xingrui, the head of the Chinese delegation, the National Engineering Company of China was successfully operating a 200-megawatt and a 25-megawatt waste-to-energy plant in Thailand. In Ethiopia, the production of 25 megawatts of electricity from the waste-to-energy plant was also going on successfully.

LWMC CEO said after receiving valid proposals, the matter will be taken to the Chief Minister's Office. “The Waste-to-Energy project will help a lot in controlling environmental pollution. China is our friendly country and we will provide all possible support for the project,” he added.

Ali Anan Qamar requested the citizens to dump the waste into the bins and pay special attention to waste segregation. In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media platforms.