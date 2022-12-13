KMC plans modern chairlift, zip line at Kidney Hill Park

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday announced the construction of a modern chairlift and a zip line at the Kidney Hill Park on a public-private partnership basis.

To highlight the culture of friendly countries, corners would be made with the names of countries to display their cultures in Bagh Ibne Qasim. The KMC had earlier planned to plant trees around all major roads and roundabouts in the city.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman directed the officers concerned to immediately clean the debris and remove structures from along roads. “I will personally visit and inspect all major roads and arteries managed by the KMC,” he said while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the KMC’s Parks and Horticulture Department and district municipal corporations (DMCs) at his office. Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present during the meeting.

Rahman was briefed by officers regarding the roads and parks within their respective limits. He issued instructions to make parks green and beautiful and directed liaisoning with all DMCs, cantonment boards, and other relevant institutions. He also directed the concerned officers to devise a strategy to expedite the work.

The work on Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, National Stadium Karsaz Road, University Road, II Chandrigar Road, Pakistan Highway, SM Taufeeq Road, Shahrah-e-Orangi, Sharea Faisal, Saddar Road, Korangi 12,000 Road, and other important roads would be completed soon. All the parks under the management of the KMC would be improved and more trees would be planted.

“All plants in nurseries should be used for the beautification of the city. Parks and recreational areas must have food stalls, washrooms, and sheds for the visitors.” Along with the cleaning of the roads and flyovers, the administrator said steps were being taken to the city clean and green. The parks department had been directed to plant bougainvillea and other pleasant flowering plants along the roads.

“We have to show our respect to the people and prove that the KMC can work hard for the betterment of the city,” he added and directed the concerned officers to install lights on roads and arteries and build monuments to highlight the national identity and give a better impression to the citizens.