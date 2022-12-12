Sindh police get Swati’s three-day remand

Incarcerated PTI leader Azam Swati has been shifted from Balochistan to Sindh. — Twitter/@Sh0333yunus

QAMBAR: The judicial magistrate of Qambar town court in Sindh on Sunday remanded PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody for three days. The PTI senator has been arrested for his controversial statements against the army on the social media site Twitter.

The police presented Swati before the judicial magistrate and civil judge and pleaded for his physical remand. The judicial magistrate granted three-day remand.

During the appearance before the court, strict security measures were adopted and taking photos and videos on the occasion was prohibited. PTI Senator Saif Ullah Abro and PTI lawyers were also present outside the court.

The Sindh Police on Friday took Swati into custody from Quetta after the Balochistan High Court ordered Balochistan Police to quash all the five FIRs registered against him.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) had ordered to release Senator Azam Swati. The court had also ordered the police and Federal Investigation Agency not to file more cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader. Azam Swati Swati’s son Usman Swati had filed a petition in the BHC, challenging the registration of FIRs against his father. The complainant had made police, the home department and FIA parties in the plea.

It was the second time the senator was taken into custody by the FIA in less than two months for his controversial tweets about senior military officers. He was also nominated in several cases registered in Balochistan and Sindh for using vile language and provoking the people against the army.