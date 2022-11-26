PTI's Azam Swati draws fire for trolling military leadership

Former federal minister Azam Swati. —Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati Saturday drew condemnation from political circles for using abusive language against the top military brass including the outgoing army chief.

Swati hurled swear words at outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and used offensive language against Major General Faisal Naseer.

The PTI senator called out the name of Major General Naseer and threatened him that he would have to pay the price.

“I will go against Major General Naseer at every platform. I will use every legal and moral forum against him,” Swati said in a social media post.

Responding to Swati’s abusive rampage, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi condemned Swati’s sinking to the depths of moral degradation.



“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said, adding that the PTI leader could only talk on social media.

“If he has any evidence then he should bring it out and if it holds water then we are standing by him.”

He said Swati never attended the meetings of the special committee formed to look into his case.

This is not the first time Swati has been alleged of resorting to such language against the military.

In October, a local court in Islamabad sent Senator Swati to jail on judicial remand in the case of the controversial tweets he was accused of posting on social media.

Swati was taken into custody by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13, after which he was presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti’s court in the federal capital which approved a two-day remand.

