PTI's Senator Azam Khan Swati arrested: sources

Former federal minister Azam Khan Swati speaks to the media in Lahore. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was arrested, Geo News reported, citing unnamed sources on Thursday morning.

Sources privy to the matter said that the former federal minister has been taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from his home in Islamabad over his "controversial" tweets.

The agency's Cybercrime Wing registered a case against Swati late Wednesday night.

He is the third senior leader of the Imran Khan-led PTI who has been arrested by the FIA after Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Hamid Zaman. However, Nyazee and Zaman are being probed for their alleged involvement in the prohibited funding to the party.

Responding to the development, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar condemned the arrest and demanded the immediate release of Swati.

More to follow...