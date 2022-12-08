Swati's bail plea in controversial tweets case adjourned without hearing

Senator Azam Khan Swati. — APP/File

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati's bail plea in the case of the controversial tweets till December 12 without a hearing.



The PTI leader is currently in Balochistan police's custody on a physical remand in one of the cases against him. In separate cases, he is facing charges of libel for using foul language against military officers in his tweets.

At the outset of the hearing, special judge Raja Asif Mehmood said that he would soon be transferred to another court and a different judge would hear Swati's plea.

"The notification of my transfer to another court is going to be issued. The new judge to be posted here will hold a hearing on this plea," Mehmood said.

He adjourned the hearing, saying that he would hear the plea in the case if his transfer notification is not issued by December 12.

Controversial tweets cases

Swati is booked in multiple cases across the country — as stated by his lawyer during a hearing in an Islamabad court — for his controversial tweets. However, the Balochistan High Court has issued the directives not to register any more cases against Swati.

Initially, the senator was arrested by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), on October 14, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.

The senator had secured bail in that case. But on November 27, FIA once again arrested Swati for using abusive language against the top military brass, including the former army chief.

On December 2, Balochistan police arrested Swati for a similar case registered against him in Quetta.

At the time of his arrest, he was already on judicial remand in Adiala Jail, following his detention for a second time in the controversial tweets case. He was then shifted to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the Balochistan police.

PTI has been condemning his arrest and "torture" under custody, while Swati also approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), fearing "custodial killing".

His latest arrest by Balochistan police was condemned by former prime minister Imran Khan.

He claimed that despite "severe chest pain and breathing issues" Swati was taken away from the hospital by Quetta police and moved to an unknown location, “endangering his life”.