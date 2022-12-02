 
close
Friday December 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Balochistan police arrest Azam Swati, take him to Quetta

Sources say PTI Senator Azam Swati will be kept at a jail in Balochistan

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
December 02, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati. — PID/ file
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati. — PID/ file

Balochistan police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Senator Swati was taken by the Balochistan police to Quetta.

Sources said that Swati will be kept at a jail in Balochistan.

Senator Swati, who was arrested on the issue of controversial tweets against military institutions and their officials, was ordered to be sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a judicial magistrate of Islamabad a day back.

Cases were registered against him in various cities of the country, including Quetta, on the issue of controversial tweets and he was detained by the FIA ​​on November 27.