Controversial tweet case: Azam Swati sent on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PTI Senior Vice President Azam Swati has been sent on 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail in a case relating to controversial tweets against senior military officials by a local court in Islamabad.

He was sent on judicial remand two days prior to the expiry of his physical remand obtained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA apprehended Swati on Sunday for the second time in the controversial tweet case. The PTI senator was arraigned before Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja on the same day.



After hearing arguments, on Sunday, from the FIA and Swati’s lawyers, the judge approved two-day physical remand of the PTI leader. On November 29, the court extended the physical remand of Swati for an additional four days at the request of the FIA.

The FIA, however, filed an application in the court seeking an end to the PTI leader’s physical remand. The FIA apprised the court that it has completed its investigations, adding that there is no need for further investigation from the PTI leader.

The agency officials pleaded with the court to send the PTI leader on judicial remand, which the court approved.

FIA arrests Azam Swati

The PTI leader was arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers early Sunday morning from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.



FIA’s Cybercrime Wing arrested Swati for using foul language for the then army chief and other senior military officers.

The case against the senator has been registered on FIA's Technical Assistant Anis ur Rehman's complaint. The case has been registered for libel and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The senator has been arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.

Several FIRs have been registered within 24 hours against Swati for his controversial tweets at different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad Qambar, Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and other cities.