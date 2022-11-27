PTI leader Azam Swati again detained: sources

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati. Screengrab of a Twitter video

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati was taken into custody in Sunday's early hours after he tweeted against senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, early this morning.



According to sources, the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Swati, who penned controversial tweets criticizing a state institution and using foul language against high officials of the Pakistan Army.

Following his tweets, an FIR was filed against him, said sources.

Azam Swati used strong language about outgoing army chief General Bajwa and Major General Faisal Naseer.

He threatened Major General Naseer that he would have to pay the price. “I will go against Major General Naseer at every platform. I will use every legal and moral forum against him,” Swati said in a social media post.

Responding to the abusive language, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, condemned Swati’s sinking to the depths of moral degradation.

“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said.

“If he has any evidence, then he should bring it out and if it holds water, then we are standing by him.”

He said Swati had never attended the meetings of the special committee formed to look into his case.