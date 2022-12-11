Qambar court approves three-day physical remand of Azam Swati

Incarcerated PTI leader Azam Swati has been shifted from Balochistan to Sindh. — Twitter/@Sh0333yunus

A local court in Qambar on Sunday approved three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati in a controversial case registered against him in the district.



The PTI leader is facing charges of libel for using foul language against senior military officers in his tweets. Sindh police shifted him to District Qambar after taking him into custody from Balochistan police on Friday.

Today, Swati was presented before a judicial magistrate and civil judge's court in Qambar.

The court sent Swati into police custody for a three-day physical remand at police's request.

Controversial tweets cases

Swati is booked in multiple cases across the country — as stated by his lawyer during a hearing in an Islamabad court — for his controversial tweets.

Initially, the senator was arrested by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), on October 14, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.

The senator had secured bail in that case. But on November 27, FIA once again arrested Swati for using abusive language against the senior military officers, including former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On December 2, Balochistan police arrested Swati for a similar case registered against him in Quetta.

At the time of his arrest, he was already on judicial remand in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, following his detention for a second time in the controversial tweets case. He was then shifted to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the Balochistan police.

However, the Balochistan High Court had issued directives not to register any more cases against Swati in the province and cancel all existing FIRs against him in the province.

But on December 9, Balochistan police handed over Swati to Sindh police. The senator's lawyer Iqbal Shah confirmed that Balochistan police handed over the septuagenarian to Sindh, despite the Balochistan High Court's order for his release earlier in the day.