Balochistan LG polls: JUI leads in Huramzia, Jam Group in Lasbela

PASHIN/QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) is leading in the local government (LG) polls in Municipal Committee Huramzai district on Sunday in the first phase of local bodies elections, while the Jam Group led polls by securing eight seats in eleven wards of Municipal Committee of Lasbela district.Four people were injured in fighting during voting election process. According to details, voting process on 12 seats of Municipal Committee Huramzai continued after delay of six months, while candidates on two seats had already been elected unopposed.

JUI, Pakhtunkhwa MAP, PTI, ANP and independent candidates were vying against each other in the polls. According to the unofficial results, out of 14 seats of Municipal Committee Hurmazai JUI grabbed 7 seats, while Pakhtunkhwa MAP and ANP won three seats each respectively, while one seat went to an independent candidate and PTI could not secure any seat.

The details further revealed that four persons were injured during scuffle in which sticks, firsts and kicks were used openly during elections in Mohallah Qisabiayan. Suspension of polling process for brief time was also reported in some polling stations due to alleged fake ID cards and scuffles and protests. But no untoward incident was reported in the area.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial results, the Jam Group led the local bodies elections by securing 8 seats in eleven wards of Municipal Committee Lasbela of Lasbela district. The Jam Group grabbed eight seats while two seats went to Lasbela Awami Ittehad and JUIF secured one seat.

Meanwhile the polling process for the first phase of local body elections in Balochistan’s Pashin, Hub and Lasbela districts was held on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any breaks.

Besides CCTV cameras, security was doubled at sensitive polling stations. Moreover, a total of 259 polling stations and 690 booths were constructed in Hub and Lasbela districts.

The number of registered voters in the Lasbela district was 136, 703 while the number of registered voters in Hub was 135,620.

In the Huramzai Municipal Committee of Pishin district, 13 polling stations and 30 booths were set up for elections. The registered number of voters in the district stood at 10, 890 with 6,151 male voters and 4,739 female voters.

A total of 79 candidates participated in the Huramzai district.