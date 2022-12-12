Al-Khidmat Foundation gets new president

Islamabad: The Central Board of Management of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) has elected Dr. Hafeezur Rehman as AKFP President till the year 2025.
Previously, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman who is also an eye specialist had served as AKFP President and Chairman Health Services. He also acted as Registrar Rawalpindi General Hospital, Principal of the International Islamic Medical College and Preaident and General Secretary of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA).
