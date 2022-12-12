Baird appointed Cricket Australia chair

ADELAIDE: Former New South Wales state premier Mike Baird was Sunday appointed the new chairman of Cricket Australia after incumbent Lachlan Henderson quit.
Henderson will relinquish the role in mid-February due to work commitments with current board member Baird taking over.
“It is an honour to take such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow our national sport and take it forward,” said Baird.
“I’m pleased to have the chance to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and all those working across Australian cricket.”
