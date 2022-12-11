Three brothers killed in New Karachi gun attack

KARACHI: Half a dozen men gunned down three brothers in New Karachi late on Saturday night.

Nazeer Muhammad, 24, Saeed Muhammad 25, and Muhammaed Umer, 26, came under the gun attack near the Gabol Town nullah.

Jameel Akhtar Bangash, sub divisional police officer of Gabol Town, said that, responding to reports, police rushed to the scene where they found the victims lying critically wounded. The injured men were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The initial investigation showed that the brothers were residents of Machhar Colony, Sohrab Goth, and worked as watchmen. They had been hired by a construction company to keep a watch on the construction site of development work under way on the nullah.

They were performing duty when six to seven men riding on motorcycles came, sprayed them with bullets and fled.

The victims suffered bullet wounds to their torsos. The police found 14 empties of 9mm pistols and 11 empties of a 30-bore pistol, which were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for examination. SDPO Bangash said that apparently the triple murder seemed to be a part of some enmity; however, other aspects would also be investigated.