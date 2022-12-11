Hafiz Hussain rejoins JUIF

QUETTA: Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has rejoined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl after a meeting with its head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Saturday.
The meeting took place at the residence of Maulana Abdul Wasay, where Hafiz Hussain Ahmed announced his rejoining the party. He had been expelled from the party for violating its policies.
LAHORE: In case of dissolution of assemblies, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be requested to return to Pakistan...
Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday there was proof that Tyrian White was a daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman...
KARACHI: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday indicted sitting Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Jam...
DHAKA: Nearly 100,000 supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party descended on Dhaka on Saturday to protest...
BANGKOK: Thailand celebrated the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor of 2022 on Saturday, according to...
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has stressed that the kingdom is “focused on...
Comments