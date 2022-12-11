 
Top Story

Hafiz Hussain rejoins JUIF

By News Desk
December 11, 2022

QUETTA: Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has rejoined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl after a meeting with its head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the residence of Maulana Abdul Wasay, where Hafiz Hussain Ahmed announced his rejoining the party. He had been expelled from the party for violating its policies.

