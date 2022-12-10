Cops told to ensure public, own safety

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer, Mardan range, Muhammad Ali Khan has said that in addition to protecting the life and property of public, all police officers and personnel must also take safety measures to ensure their own safety during field duty.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of Mardan range regarding the current law and order situation. District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Haroon Rasheed, DPO Swabi Najamul Hasnain Liaquat, DPO Nowshera Mohammad Umar, DPO Mohmand Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, SP CTD Mardan Yasin Khan, all SPs Investigation of Mardan region and circle SDPOs attended the meeting.

Muhammad Ali Khan said that the operations should be expedited against people involved in land grabbing, drugs, murders, attempted murders, aerial firing and display of weapons.

“The security of sensitive places, schools, colleges, banks, etc, must be ensured, and the patrolling process be made more efficient,” he said.

He added that implementation of police security policy and operational guidelines should be made 100% sure and snap checking and search operations should be made more effective under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Regarding the implementation of the National Action Plan, the RPO was told during the briefing that this year, a total of 3,853 search operations were conducted in Mardan region under the Plan, in which 37,342 suspects were detained and cases were registered against 7,421 of the detained accused, from whose possession 15,855 arms of different bores and 64,508 cartridges were recovered.

As many as 56,866 houses and hotels were searched under the tenant Acts, out of which 11,129 unregistered tenants including Afghans were arrested and cases registered.