Two members of robbers’ gang arrested

LAHORE:Tibbi City police have arrested two members of a robbers’ gang who would rob citizens visiting the heritage places from far-flung areas by intimidating them with a knife.

Snatching from the villagers on knife point has been a decades old practice by such swindlers gang operating in the surroundings of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Fort and Walled City. The arrested suspects were identified as Ahmad Saleem and Noor Umar. A few days back, a citizen had asked them to guide him to Badshahi Masjid. The suspects on pretext of guiding took him to a deserted place where they looted valuables after making him hostage by putting knife tip on his neck.

Police said that the suspects have confessed to committing many bids. Police were investigating the matter further after a case was registered against them. Three homeless people die: The casualties of the homeless people have started multiplying in the City as on Friday at least three deaths of the unidentified people were reported in different parts of the city.

Two people including a woman died in Shadman. The unidentified 40-year-old woman was spotted lying in unconscious condition on a roadside and admitted to a hospital but she died on Friday. Her body was moved to morgue while police had been searching for her family.

In another incident, a 60-year-old unidentified man was also admitted to hospital where he passed away. In the third incident, a 60-year-old woman was found dead in fruit market in Kacha Fruit Mandi, Nishter Colony. She was said to be a beggar.