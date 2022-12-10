PM for united efforts to combat challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized for united efforts to steer the country out of all challenges. Addressing an event organized in honour of the officers of National Flood Response Coordination Centre here on Friday, he said all resources were utilized during the floods. The prime minister commended the coordinated response of the federal and provincial governments, armed forces, National Disaster Management Authority and the National Flood Response Coordination Center to deal with the floods.