PM Shehbaz Sharif photographed addressing a ceremony on December 1, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan was ready to play its part for revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

In a tweet on the Saarc Charter Day observed on Thursday, he said the day was a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia. He said the people of Saarc countries were a victim of these missed opportunities.

“The Saarc Charter Day today is a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia. Pakistan is ready to play its part for revival of Saarc,” said the premier.