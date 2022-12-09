 
December 09, 2022
Ready to help revive Saarc: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz said Pakistan was ready to play its part for revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

By ONLINE
December 09, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif photographed addressing a ceremony on December 1, 2022. PID 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan was ready to play its part for revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

In a tweet on the Saarc Charter Day observed on Thursday, he said the day was a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia. He said the people of Saarc countries were a victim of these missed opportunities.

“The Saarc Charter Day today is a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia. Pakistan is ready to play its part for revival of Saarc,” said the premier.

