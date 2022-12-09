Rule of law linked with economic growth: Qadir

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Irfan Qadir on Thursday said that the rule of law is a key factor for the stable and broad-based economic growth as it encourages investments.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Corruption, the Destruction of Economy,’ organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, he said the anti-graft watch-dog must not be used to advance the political parties’ agendas.

He said that in the preamble of the NAB law, it is mentioned that the corruption is harmful to the economy, adding that there is no room for any sacred cow in the laws. “Corruption cases are framed to score political points, to gain political advantage and to humiliate others,” he added.

In the past, he said the innocent people were arrested or put in jails on false cases, adding that the NAB has recovered billions of rupees which were looted by the corrupt elements and deposited the recovered amount in the national treasury. “The recovery has helped in strengthening the economy,” he added.

He said that politics is being done in the name of new NAB laws, despite the fact that the detractors had themselves enacted those laws, adding that the NAB should ensure across-the-board accountability for all and sundry without any discrimination. “This will put the economy on the right path,” he added.

He said the government is ensuring that the NAB should not be used for political purposes, adding that the collective efforts will achieve greater success in the future. NAB Rawalpindi Director General Farmanullah pledged to continue fighting against the corrupt elements, adding that there is a need to collectively wage a ‘Jihad’ against the corrupt elements.

He said that the reputable institutions, such as Transparency International, Mishaal Pakistan and The United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) have appreciated the performance and efforts of the NAB, adding that the Bureau is the last line of defense against corruption in the country.

He said the NAB Rawalpindi has recovered over Rs368 billion and this year alone it has recovered Rs763.694 million from the corrupt elements and deposited the recovered amount in the national treasury or returned to the victims. .” FIA Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt said the NAB and FIA are committed to eradicate corruption from the country, adding that due to the anti-money laundering measures of the NAB and FIA, Pakistan’ has been successfully removed from the FATF’s grey list.