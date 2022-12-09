Construction of police barracks, offices completed

Islamabad : On the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the welfare of the officials of Islamabad Capital Police continues, police said.

Residential barracks for police officials of the security division have been constructed according to modern and international standards. These residential barracks have all the facilities for the officials adding that geysers have also been installed for hot water supply in the buildings.

He further said that the construction of the admin block building in the security division has also been completed and the offices of SSP security and their related staff have been shifted to the admin block adding that all Kots in the Security Division will also be shifted to the newly constructed building soon.