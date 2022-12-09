UK turns to army as crippling strikes loom

LONDON: Britain’s government said on Thursday it was preparing to enlist the army to back up ambulances and border security as a wave of strikes comes this month. Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned the public against flying over Christmas, after passport control officers voted to walk out.

“If they go ahead with those strikes there will be undeniable, serious disruption caused to many thousands of people who have holiday plans,” she told reporters. The Border Force agency is training 2,000 soldiers to back up its personnel, officials said.

The Ministry of Defence is also in talks with the National Health Service, Downing Street said, after ambulance drivers voted to join nurses in going on strike this month. “These sorts of rolling strikes will cause disruption for everyone,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters, reiterating the government’s refusal to countenance inflation-busting pay deals.—AFP