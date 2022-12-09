Teenage girl raped and murdered by father’s acquaintance

A couple of days after a 12-year-old girl was raped and killed by her uncle in Karachi’s Brigade area, another girl was sexually assaulted and murdered on Thursday in another heart-wrenching incident in the metropolis.

The latest tragedy occurred at a flat located in a residential apartment building near the meteorological department’s office within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station. The body of the teenage girl was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal procedings.

The 13-year-old was raped and killed allegedly by a suspect named Irfan, a plumber by profession. Following the horrific crime, the police investigated the incident and arrested the suspect. District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi told The News that the deceased girl had two sisters, one of whom was married.

He said that the victim was home alone at the time of the incident. Her mother works at a hospital and her father works at a university, he added. “Irfan visited the house in the morning when she was alone and sexually assaulted her. After that the suspect killed her apparently by suffocating her with a pillow.”

Police said the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim’s father and had been visiting the house for work for some days. They said that when the suspect found the victim alone in the house, he took advantage of the situation and committed the crime.

Officials said that no case has been registered for now because they are waiting for the report of the teenage girl’s postmortem examination to come in. This horrific incident occurred just two days after a 12-year-old girl was raped and killed by her father’s brother at her house in the Lines Area neighbourhood.

The girl was sexually assaulted and then strangulated to death. Her postmortem examination was carried out at the JPMC, where the doctors confirmed that she was raped. Police said the culprit had tried to cover up his crime by claiming the girl had committed suicide. The victim’s uncle was arrested after her father filed a first information report against him.