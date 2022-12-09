HBL launches car financing app

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has launched a mobile app to offer car financing facilities online, without any need to visit a HBL branch, a statement said on Thursday.
Through the facility, HBL’s pre-selected conventional and Islamic banking clients can digitally apply for car finance via HBL mobile app, a paperless process through which the facility would be approved instantly, the bank said.
The clients would also be able check and track real-time application status through the app till disbursement of the facility, it added. The initiative is aimed at offering ease and convenience to the bank’s clients through digitalisation, also in line with a vision of the bank of becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’.
