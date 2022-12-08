Fisherman killed, another wounded in firing on boat

A fisherman was killed and another seriously injured in a mysterious firing incident on a fishing boat. It was revealed on Wednesday when the boat returned to the shore.

According to police, some fishermen from Karachi and other coastal regions had gone to the sea for fishing. When their boat returned to the shore, it was revealed that one fisherman had been killed and another injured due to gunshots.

The body and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Docks SHO Pervez Solangi said the firing incident took place in the Jiwani area, but it was not clear who had fired and why.

The deceased man was identified as 50-year-old Ibrahim, son of Jumma Baksh, and the injured person as 45-year-old Zain, son of Abdullah. The SHO said police and other agencies were investigating the case to solve the mystery.