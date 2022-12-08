Protest in Bannu over murder of traders continues

BANNU: The protest sit-in spearheaded by the elders of Bannu Qaumi Jirga continued for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The elders decided that no in-camera meetings would be held with the officials of district administration and elected public representatives until their demands were met.

Besides a large number of people from all walks of life, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar, ex-MNA Bushra Gauhar and Bannu Bachao Tehreek or Save Bannu Movement’s chairman Pir Syed Qaisar Abbas Shah attended the jirga cum protest sit-in.

The protest sit-in against the brutal murder of three traders continued for the fourth consecutive day in which several resolutions with regard to the

lawlessness and rising incidents of terrorism and other crimes.

The students shut their schools and colleges and attended the protest sit-in a large number to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Speaking at the protest-sin, National Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman and MNA Mohsin Dawar, Bushra Gauhar, Pir Syed Qaisar Abbas Shah, Nadeem Askar, Malik Faheem Khan and others said that they were paying taxes to the government but no security was provided to the people and their property.

They questioned that only Pakhtuns would render sacrifices for the war of others, adding that restoration of lasting peace in the region was their prime objective to be fulfilled. The elders said that provision of security to people and property was prime of responsibility of state

The speakers said that they were not ready for any kind of sacrifices in the so-called war on terrorism or to become displaced persons

They vowed that no one would be allowed to play with their lives as they can give a tit-for-tat response to the spoilers of peace.

They appealed to the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to take practical steps for the restoration of lasting peace so their children and people could continue their education and businesses.

It may be mentioned that the protest sit-in was launched after three businessmen were kidnapped and killed and their bodies found in Hassokhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district a few days ago.

The slain three belonged to Bannu district and they were running a jewellery shop in Mir Ali Bazaar.

Sources had said that unidentified gunmen had kidnapped the three men at night and later sprayed them with bullets.

North Waziristan has witnessed a spate of killings over the past several months.

Locals say unidentified armed men target people who raise their voice for peace or who challenge the presence of armed groups in the area.