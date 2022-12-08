Narrow bandwidth

The narrow focus of our country’s schools on grades has failed Pakistan. Our schools do not produce well-rounded, dynamic and innovative individuals, eager to contribute to their nation. Our education system has failed to produce well-rounded and confident individuals.

Instead, what we have are experts in rote-learning. Our students are good at absorbing the ideas of others but lack any of their own. This explains why we produce little that the world wants or come up with the ideas to solve our own problems. If we want to see Pakistan prosper, we need a more broad-based education system.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad