Gold prices hit fresh highs

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday to new all-time high rates in the country.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs164,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price increased by Rs214 to Rs140,761.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,774 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs80 to Rs1,860 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs68.59 to Rs1,611.69. Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs3,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.
LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with Bookme.pk to facilitate online ticket booking experience...
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ignite, a public sector company with the ministry...
KARACHI: United Bank Limited and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund have signed an agreement for institutional...
KARACHI: A delegation from Japanese Consulate in Karachi, headed by Odagiri Toshio San, Consul General of Japan in...
LONDON: The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5 percent or more next week, but policymakers...
LAHORE: We cannot afford to maintain the status quo in economic affairs, which is rapidly widening the development gap...
Comments