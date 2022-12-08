Gold prices hit fresh highs

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday to new all-time high rates in the country.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs164,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price increased by Rs214 to Rs140,761.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,774 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs80 to Rs1,860 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs68.59 to Rs1,611.69. Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs3,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.