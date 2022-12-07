Pak consulate in Munich established

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has established its consulate in Munich, Germany, and appointed Shafaat Kaleem as the consul general.
The diplomatic sources told The News on Tuesday Germany has now become the sixth European country where Pakistan has two or more consulates.
The sources revealed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Germany.
The PM is likely to visit Germany in February next year and formally inaugurate the consulate in Munich.
