Protesting security guards demand release of salaries

LANDIKOTAL: The employees of a private security company continued their strike on the second day on Tuesday to record their protest against the non-payment of their four-month salaries.
About 34 security guards, who were hired on contractual basis, have been performing duty at the district headquarters hospital in Landikotal for the last five months.
They were holding placards inscribed with slogans demanding the release of their salaries. The protesters had gathered outside the Landikotal Press Club to stage the protest.
They said they would not perform duty until their pending salaries were released. On Monday, the security guards staged a protest inside the DHQ hospital in Landikotal.
