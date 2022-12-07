17 held in Shangla

MINGORA: The police carried out search and strike operations in Puran and Bisham areas of Shangla district on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of district police officer (DPO) Mohamad Imran in the vicinity of Bisham, Martong, Dandai and Chakisar police stations. At least 17 suspects were arrested during the operation.

Regional Police Officer, Malakand ,Sajjad Khan said that maintaining a better law and order situation was their top priority. “We cannot give any space of relaxation to anti-social elements in the region at any cost,” the RPO added.

He said that police were on alert day and night for the protection of the masses and the criminal elements and mafias involved in drugs and anti-social activities in the region, would be dealt with strictly.