Root cause

This refers to the Letter, "Chitral suicides" (December 6, 2022) by Ijaz Yousuf. The letter highlights the unusually high rate of suicides among young people in Chitral. In my opinion, a combination of academic pressure and a lack of job opportunities are at the root of the problem. This means we must help the students of Chitral find ways to deal with pressure and stress of studies and the government must work harder to bring more jobs to the area.
Mubarak Faryad
Khuzdar
