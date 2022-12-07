Highway robbery

Rest areas along the motorways are meant to facilitate travellers, allowing them to stock up on supplies and catch a break during a long drive. However, having visited several rest areas while driving from Lahore to Islamabad, the prices these locations charge for their goods are astronomical. In addition, when customers complain about these inflated prices, the owners resort to rude behaviour.

These rest areas are built along public property, so the government should do something about these prices.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot