Two cops injured, mobile torched over ‘sacrilegious remarks’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A law and order situation was witnessed in Mominabad late on Monday night when a group allegedly made blasphemous remarks, and in reaction people torched a police mobile and injured the station house officer and a constable of the area’s police station.

Police, including SHO Zahid Lodhi, rushed to the scene in mobiles after receiving information that some protesters had blocked a road in Orangi Town No. 10.Police said that when they tried to control the enraged mob, who was demanding the arrest of people from a certain group who had allegedly delivered blasphemous remarks against a religious personality during a conversation, unidentified people created a law and order situation.

The miscreants pelted stones at police personnel and set alight a mobile van of the Mominabad police station, leaving SHO Lodhi and Police Constable Zameer injured.The cops called in an additional force, who controlled the situation and took the injured officials to hospital for treatment.