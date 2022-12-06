73.99pc candidates pass HSSC-II exams

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of the second annual examinations of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II for the year 2021-22.

According to details, the overall success rate of results remained 73.99 per cent. On this occasion, the chief guest, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate Qaiser Alam, congratulated all the successful students.

In the year 2021-22, the 12th class regular enrolment in the board was 292, out of which 185 candidates remained successful with a ratio of 66.31 per cent. However, the enrolment of ex-private candidates was 21,569 out of which 13,818 students passed the exams with a ratio of 69.59 per cent.

The total annual enrolment of the board was 21,861 in class 12th, out of which 14,003 students passed the exams. The result has been uploaded on the website by the board, while students can also check their results by sending SMS of their roll number to 5050.