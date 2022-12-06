District complaint cells’ meeting held

LAHORE:Chairman Punjab Chief Minister Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan Monday held a meeting of chairpersons of complaint cells of districts.

The chairpersons briefed Zubair about the issues in their respective districts. Addressing the meeting, Zubair said the representatives of complaint cells were working according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. He said performance of all districts was being monitored in the central complaint cell and as per instructions of the CM immediate relief would be provided to all complainants. He said the performance of the complaint cell for two months had been presented to the CM, who had directed to provide maximum relief to people.

He said the CM wanted strict action against occupying mafia, non-implementation of the SOPs of smog and illegal e sale and purchase of drugs. Director Complaint Cell Athar Khan and Chief Minister Grievance Cell Advisor Fayyaz Tabassum were also present on the occasion.