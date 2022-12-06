Milk shop owner shot dead by robbers in Mehmoodabad

A milk shopkeeper was shot dead for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area on Monday. Meanwhile, three more people were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the city.
Some armed suspects arrived at a milk shop located in the Azam Basti area within the limits of the Mehmoodabad police station and started stealing cash and other valuables while keeping the shopkeeper at gunpoint.
The suspects opened fire on the shopkeeper when he offered resistance, killing him on the spot. They fled the scene after the murder. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The milk shop owner was identified as 35-year-old Khurram Ashraf who hailed from Punjab. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.
Separately, a 50-year-old man, Shakar Khan, was injured in a firing incident within the Surjani Town police station’s limits. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to police, the incident took place due over a personal enmity.
In another firing incident, a 25-year-old youth, Abdul Malik, son of Saeed Khan, was injured near the Ganjal Goth graveyard within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
A 24-year-old man, Zohaib Khan, son of Gul Rahim, was injured in a firing incident within the remits of the Ittehad Town police station. He was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment.
