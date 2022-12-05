Qaiser meets PMLN leaders in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday arrived in Bahawalpur and held a meeting with PMLN’s former senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed and ex-MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Jajja.

The meeting took place at the farmhouse of PMLN’s ex-MPA Khalid Mehmood Jajja in Cholistan Desert, where PTI leader Asad Qaiser had had a dinner with the PMLN leaders and discussed country’s current political situation as well as exchanged views on the regional politics.

Local political circles attach great importance to the meeting as Asad Qaiser is considered to be one of the confidants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The meeting has surprised everyone as both the PMLN leaders are considered to be loyalists of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in view of their past record. However, the political analysts seem to be suspicious about the dinner meeting hosted by the PMLN loyalists.

It is worth mentioning here that Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, who has distanced himself from Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and has joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s camp, is an arch rival of Chaudhry Saud Majeed due to the NA’s seat of Tehsil Yazman.

In addition, the current electoral situation seems different for Chaudhry Saud Majeed, who has smelt that the PMLN leadership might favour Tariq Bashir Cheema in the next general election, because he had supported the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan and had resigned from his ministry.