More than 500 Ukrainian localities without power

KYIV, Ukraine: More than 500 Ukrainian localities remained without power on Sunday following weeks of Russian airstrikes on the electric grid, an interior ministry official said.
“The enemy continues to attack the country´s essential infrastructure. Currently, 507 localities in eight regions of our country are cut off from electricity supplies,” deputy interior minister Yevgueny Yenin told Ukrainian television.
Another 90 villages were cut off in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, he said, with others in the regions of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Lugansk. On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities -- including Mykolaiv region governor Vitali Kim -- had once again urged civilians to bear up in the face of continually deteriorating early winter conditions and regular power outages.
