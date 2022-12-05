CITY PULSE

Karachi International Book Fair

The Pakistan Publishers & Booksellers Association is holding the 17th Karachi International Book Fair from December 8 to December 12 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Contact 0322-2799414 for more information.

Fairy Tales

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bushra Waqas Khan. Titled ‘Fairy Tales’, the show will run at the gallery from November 29 to December 8. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Degree Show 2022

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting its Degree Show 2022. The thesis displays of graduates of architecture, communication design, fine art, interior design, textile design and fashion design will be shown from December 5 to December 9. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Sweet Dreams

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet Dreams’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

A Bid for Security

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hina Tabassum and Ayet Tanveer. Titled ‘A Bid for Security’, the show will run at the gallery from December 6 to December 16. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Siyah, Safed o Siyahi

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Naveed, Fahim Rao, Muhammad Asif Sharif, Noreen Ali, Ramsha Rubbani, Saadia Hussain, Sadqain and Shireen Rasul. Titled ‘Siyah, Safed o Siyahi’, the show will run at the gallery from December 6 to December 15. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Treasures of Verism

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Akram Spaul, Aamir Qureshi, Farid Alam and Gul-e-Farwa. Titled ‘Treasures of Verism’, the show will run at the gallery from December 8 to December 12. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Seba

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Arif. Titled ‘Seba’, the show will run at the gallery from December 6 to December 14. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.