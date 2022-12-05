Reforms needed

The standards of education in Balochistan are very poor. There is a profound shortage of teachers and schools, depriving many in the province of an education. Those lucky enough to go to school are, sadly, being taught an antiquated syllabus that will not prepare them for the modern world. When it comes to higher education, our universities lack essential facilities such as laboratories. How can we be expected to train doctors and scientists without labs?

Another problem is the lack of adequate transportation facilities for students. This is no trivial matter. Given the rate of inflation, and taking into account tuition fees, a free transport service can make the difference between whether one can complete their education or not. The government needs to solve these issues by boosting funds for education in Balochistan so that reforms can be made.

Faqir Jan

Turbat