PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talking to the media in Lahore on December 3, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry, while hitting out at former president Asif Ali Zardari and PMLN chief Nawaz Sharif, expressed his regret that the judiciary wasn’t playing its role.

Talking to the media in Lahore on Saturday, the PTI leader, while reacting to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique’s presser on behalf of the federal government, asked if former PM Nawaz Sharif kept them in the party only to boo others. “They should have the courage to ask their leadership about the NRO.”

“If they feel bad that people call them thieves and bandits, they should ask their leadership,” he said and asked if anyone had doubts about the plunder committed by the leadership of both parties.

Quoting a journalist who said court was opened at midnight, Fawad Chaudhry said that this was a question mark on our justice system, adding that the establishment will have to think if the decisions are made behind closed doors because the common man no more expects justice from the courts.

The former federal minister went on to say that a meeting of the party’s Sindh Parliamentary Party will be held shortly. “We have made our decisions and are ready for the elections,” he said.