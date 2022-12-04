Fateha khawani for SM Muneer

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held ‘Fateha Khawani’ and ‘Dua’ for business leader S.M. Muneer (Late). Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered ‘Dua’ for the departed soul, says a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, ICCI paid rich tributes to S M Muneer for his services for the business community of the country. He said that late Muneer was a mentor and patron to the young business leaders and always guided them on how to perform to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan. He said that he had also rendered great services as chairman, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and his death is a big loss for his family and for the business community of the country.

Lt. Gen. (r) Abdul Qayyum Khan, former Senator appreciated ICCI for holding ‘Fateha Khawani’ for S M Muneer. He said that Muneer was a great human being and a legendary business leader. He made great contributions to noble causes including education, hospitals and charity works and his loss will not be filled for years to come.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former president ICCI said that S M Muneer was a role model for the business class as he had dedicated his life to serve the business community of the country. He said that a reference for S M Muneer (Late) would also be held inviting all business leaders from across the country to pay tribute to his services. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president ICCI, Zikria A. Zia, president, Islamabad Industrial Association, Mian Shaukat Masud & Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former presidents ICCI, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Malik Sohail Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry and others also paid tribute to the services of S.M. Muneer and highlighted his services for the business community.