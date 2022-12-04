Helpful tweaks

National Savings should immediately implement an SMS alert service so that customers are informed of deposits of monthly profit payments into their account in a timely fashion.
Furthermore, these payments should be made through the customer’s bank account only so that he or she does not have to pay any unnecessary transaction fees.
Abdul Kareem
Karachi
