Al-Qadir University: PTI slams NAB for summoning Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has questioned the logic behind the National Accountability Bureau summoning PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in relation to the Al-Qadir University.

“If the NAB has got this charge of building the Al-Qadir University against Imran Khan, where 90 per cent youths are imparted religious and worldly education, what else is the proof of his being Sadiq and Ameen,” tweeted PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.

PTI Senior Vice-President Ch Fawad Hussain, in a statement, said the NAB had summoned Imran as to why the Al-Qadir University was built; the NAB had no interest in Avenfield assets worth billions, why building a university in a backward Tehsil like Sohawa was a big crime. “This failed justice system irritates us every day and now we are irritated,” he charged and said the first thing was that the university was not the property of Imran Khan or his spouse as it was working under a trust like the Namal University or the Shaukat Khanum hospital. “PTI MPA Haji Amjad gave land and the trust built it. The second thing to give an institution for free education is a strange bribe,” he said.

Separately, commenting on the issue of PTI Senator Azam Swati, PTI SVP Dr Shireen Mazari took to her Twitter account to write, “There seems to be a personalised vendetta being carried out against Senator Swati simply because he critically named now retd COAS in a tweet & in his speech at our Pindi March. His re-arrest, over 20 FIRs across Pak on one charge & his being taken from PIMS Cardiovascular Dept goes against all norms not only of democracy but of humanity.” Asad Umar said that without waiting for medical reports from hospital or waiting for the high court decision, Azam Swati was handed over to the Balochistan Police and taken to Quetta. “Shameful how the imported government is flouting fundamental rights and refusing to follow due process of law,” he wrote.