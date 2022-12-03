Controversial tweets: Balochistan Police arrest Swati

PTI leader Azam Swati. The News/File

QUETTA: PTI Senator Azam Swati was Friday arrested by the Balochistan police in connection with a case concerning his controversial tweets against the senior military officers.

Swati was taken to Quetta by the police and will be kept in Kuchlak Jail, Quetta. The police had earlier furnished a request for arresting the PTI senator. Earlier, Swati filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to club all cases against him.

The petition stated that Azam Swati was arrested in a false case. After the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) case, several other cases were also registered against him across Pakistan.

The petitioner added that because of security reasons all the cases against the PTI leader should be clubbed in Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment, local media reports. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday claimed that despite “severe chest pain and breathing issues” Senator Azam Swati was taken away from the hospital by the Quetta police and moved to an unknown location, “endangering his life”.

The ousted premier took to Twitter and condemned the “shocking” act meted out to the PTI leader. Terming the Quetta police act “a great crime”, Imran also said it was “sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Swati’s basic human rights”.