SC reinstates Lahore CCPO

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday restored the Capital City Police (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and issued notice to Federal Government in this regard.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the appeal of Ghulam Muhammad Dogar against the Federal Service Tribunal (FST). Abid S Zuberi, counsel for the petitioner, submitted before the court that his client was reinstated by the Federal Service Tribunal, however, another two-member bench of the Tribunal suspended his reinstatement.

“As per law, a decision of the Tribunal cannot be suspended by its another bench while the review petition of the government is also pending before the Tribunal”, the counsel contended.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen questioned as to how a decision of the Tribunal can be suspended by another two-member bench. The judge further noted that on one hand, the bench had observed that the application was premature while on the other hand, it suspended the reinstatement order.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi observed that as to how the Lahore High Court had held that the constitutional petition was not maintainable. Abid Zuberi, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that the provincial government was not interested in releasing the CCPO.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period) after restoring the CCPO Lahore. It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Government suspended Dogar on November 5.

The move came a day after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor’s House in Lahore against the assassination attempt on the life of Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhammad Dogar challenged his suspension as the CCPO in the Lahore High Court (LHC). He had also moved the FST against his suspension. On November 8, the LHC dismissed Dogar’s plea, saying it does not have the authority to hear the case.

Meanwhile, on November 10, the tribunal comprising Asim Akram and Mushtaq Jadoon suspended the Federal Government’s November 5 notification in a two-page verdict. Approving Dogar’s appeal against the Federal Government’s decision, the Tribunal declared his suspension against the law and contrary to the verdicts of the top court.

Meanwhile, on December 2, an FST bench ordered to remove the CCPO, rejecting the single-bench order of reinstating Dogar. Finally, Dogaar moved the Supreme Court for relief. It is worth mentioning that Ghulam Muhammad Dogar was heading a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan. With the reinstatement of Dogar, the JIT has also become functional.