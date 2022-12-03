PCB adamant to host Asia Cup at all costs: Ramiz

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja reiterated board’s categorically struggle to host next year’s Asia Cup even if India stays out or else the original hosts would pull out of the competition.

In a brief media talk at the Pindi Stadium Friday, Ramiz said that the board was adamant to host the Asia Cup at all costs.“We are the original hosts and have every right to host the Asia Cup even if India decides against traveling to Pakistan due to political compulsions. In another scenario, Pakistan will not compete in the event.

“We will use all options to ensure Pakistan go on to host the Asia Cup. In case the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) decides to take the Asia Cup to a neutral venue, Pakistan will not participate in the event. Pakistan will also consider its option to travel to India for any future ICC or ACC event,” Raja said.

The PCB chairman added that Pakistan fans deserved their share of international events. “The PCB will react if deprived of its rights to host these events.”Like everyone else, the PCB chairman was also upset at the behaviour of the Pindi Test pitch while praising English batsmen for their exceptional display.

“England absolutely nailed the blandness of the pitch and how they performed is just incredible. There’s been solid planning and solid thought behind the entire exercise. It’s not like the button has switched on where you suddenly produce four centuries and a score of 500 in a day, because having a mindset is one thing but to execute it and deliver it is just outstanding. Not happy at all with the pitch preparation. If we want to nail England, for example, on a spinning track then we’ve got to prepare a drop-in pitch that turns from day one. Half-backed pitches would serve no good to Pakistan cricket. But I still feel there will be some reverse. So if you get your lines right, you still get a result.”

He hoped that Multan’s pitch would produce result. “Barring Multan pitch, I think you will find some pitches elsewhere. I believe that Multan Test will fetch results.”On drop-in pitches, Ramiz said that the idea was too expensive. “You see, it can’t be carried off in an aircraft. We’ll have to use other options to prepare different pitches from different soil here.”